Jackie Shroff's 'Bhidu-style gyaan' on climate change is funny yet thought-provoking. Watch viral video

Jackie Shroff's video on climate change goes viral

If you have ever watched any of Jackie Shroff's interviews and videos, you must be knowing the level of entertainment he provides with his mere choices of words. His desi swag peppered with his 'I don't care' attitude is loved by netizens. His videos often go viral because he doesn't seem 'manufactured' like other celebs, instead, he is raw and authentic. This time, Jackie has left Twitterati impressed with his views on climate change which he expressed in utmost 'bhidu-style'.

Actually, Jaggu Dada participated in a tree plantation drive along with veteran actress Tanuja when he was asked to speak a few words about the noble cause. Instead of bragging about himself and giving the gyan which we all have heard innumerable time, Jackie just dropped truth bombs in savage way possible.

The actor spoke about how plantation is important for our future generation but it was enough to bring smile on everyone's face.

In no time the video set the internet on fire leaving everyone in awe of Jaggu Dada. Netizens not only lauded him for his 'bindaas' style and called him 'the best' but also gave him the title of Marathi Leonardo DiCaprio. Sacred Games actress Kubbra Sait and Badla director Sujoy Ghosh also hailed 'Apna Bhidu'. Check out some interesting reactions below.

Found our very own Marathi Leo DiCaprio. pic.twitter.com/9iB0OjUPrw — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) August 4, 2019

Who would've thought that in 2019, Jackie Shroff will be the celebrity who makes the most logical statement? https://t.co/20ZOuWpFox — Sapan Verma (@sapanv) August 4, 2019

Jackie is my spirit animal. https://t.co/ZaUbRJoBdF — Rahul Rawat (@rahulrawat27) August 5, 2019

He says bolne ko nahi aata, but best baatein bol jaata hai bhidu — Sameer Gargey (@gargeys) August 4, 2019

On the professional front, Jackie Shroff will be seen in Prabhas starrer Saaho, Sanjay Dutt's Prasthanam and Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga. The actor's last release was Bharat, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.