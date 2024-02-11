Telangana BJP to launch mass reach out 'yatras' from Feb 20 in run-up to Lok Sabha polls

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Lok Sabha election: The Telangana BJP is set to kickstart mass outreach 'yatra' as part of its preparations leading up to the Lok Sabha polls. The BJP has announced plans to conduct "five yatras," primarily comprising roadshows, across the state from February 20 to March 1.

BJP to contest on all seats in Telangana

Addressing a press conference, Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy expressed confidence, claiming that people across the country have already decided to vote for the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls to bring the Modi government back to power.

He further mentioned that the BJP will contest all parliamentary seats in Telangana, and these roadshows are being organized to garner support from the people.

Highlighting the BJP's goal to secure victory in all 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state, including Hyderabad, currently held by AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi, he emphasised that the saffron party had garnered a significant number of votes in the old city segments during the assembly polls.

Details of BJP yatras

The planned roadshows are divided into five segments. The first will cover Adilabad, Peddapalle, and Nizamabad Lok Sabha (LS) constituencies, while the second will traverse Karimnagar, Chevella, Medak, and Zaheerabad segments.

The third yatra will span Khammam, Warangal, and Mahabubabad constituencies, while the fourth will pass through Bhongir, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, and Hyderabad. Lastly, the fifth yatra will be held in Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, and Nalgonda segments.

The mass-contact programme would cover all 17 Lok Sabha constituencies, 33 districts and all mandal headquarters in the state, Reddy said, adding that important leaders, including MPs and MLAs, would participate in it.

The road shows are designed in such a way that the leaders will meet people from all sections of society, he added.

Reddy highlighted the growing electoral support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership across the country, including Telangana. He noted that many individuals in the state had pledged their support to the BJP during the recent assembly polls.

Fight between BJP and Congress in Telangana

Reddy emphasized that in certain states, such as Telangana, the primary electoral contest would be between the BJP and Congress, while in others, the Congress is not a significant contender. Despite winning only four out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in 2019, he expressed confidence in the BJP's ability to secure a majority of the state's parliamentary seats in the upcoming elections.

Pointing to the BJP's track record of delivering a stable and corruption-free government since 2014, Reddy highlighted key achievements such as revoking Article 370, which granted autonomy to Muslim-majority Kashmir in its internal affairs. He contrasted this with the corruption allegations that plagued the previous UPA regime.

