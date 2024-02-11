Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi says, 'BJP alone will cross 370 seats in Lok Sabha elections'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi speaks in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence in the BJP's electoral prospects, declaring, "...BJP alone will cross 370 seats..." during a public address in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua. In a bold assertion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proclaimed the BJP's dominance in the upcoming elections, stating that the party is poised to secure over 370 seats.

PM Modi's ambitious target

Addressing a rally in Jhabua, Prime Minister Modi urged voters to ensure an additional 370 votes in each booth compared to the previous elections, aiming for the BJP to secure 370 Lok Sabha seats.

'Tribal community: Pride of the nation'

Emphasising the significance of tribal communities, PM Modi stated, "For us, the tribal community is not a vote bank; they are the pride of our country."

Significance of PM Modi's visit

Prime Minister Modi's visit to Madhya Pradesh ahead of the 2024 elections holds immense significance, especially in a state with six Lok Sabha seats reserved for tribal communities.

Development initiatives unveiled

During his visit, PM Modi launched several development projects, including the distribution of monthly installments to nearly two lakh women beneficiaries under the Aahar Anudan Yojana.

Water supply and infrastructure development

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stones for various water supply projects and urban transformation schemes, aiming to enhance water provisioning and infrastructure across multiple districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Railway projects and educational institutions

Additionally, PM Modi inaugurated railway redevelopment projects and educational institutions, including the Tantya Mama Bhil University and the CM Rise School, promising world-class infrastructure and facilities for students.

Empowering villages and communities

The Prime Minister also allocated funds for village development activities under the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana, reinforcing the government's commitment to grassroots empowerment and rural development.