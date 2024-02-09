Telangana: Jilted lover stabs woman to death after she begins avoiding him

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The accused was angered allegedly because the woman had started avoiding him.

In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old man allegedly stabbed a woman in Nirmal district of Telangana after she started avoiding him, police said. The incident took place on Thursday (February 8).

The woman's sister-in-law, who tried to stop the 27-year-old assailant during the attack, was also injured in the incident that took place in full public view in Khanapur town, they said.

The woman, her sister-in-law and nephew were returning home from a tailoring shop when the man attacked her multiple times with a knife killing her on the spot. The woman's sister-in-law who was injured in the incident has been admitted to a hospital and her condition is stated to be out of danger, they added.

The accused and the deceased woman knew each other. The accused was angered allegedly because the woman had started avoiding him after her family members had planned to arrange her marriage and were looking for suitable alliances.

The man was looking for an "opportunity to kill her" because of this, police said after conducting a preliminary investigation. Further investigation is on.

(With inputs from PTI)

