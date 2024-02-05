Monday, February 05, 2024
     
Uttar Pradesh: At least 6 killed in Kanpur after speeding car falls in drain

Meanwhile, the victims were rushed to the Sikandra Community Health Centre (CHC) where doctors declared six people dead and were successful in saving the lives of two children.

February 05, 2024
At least six people were killed when a speeding car overturned and fell into a drain in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Monday. The only survivors of te accident were two children who were present in the car.  The incident occurred near  Jagannathpur village of Sikandra police station area of ​​Kanpur Dehat, when the family was returning from a 'Tilak' Ceremony in Etawah. 

On receiving information about the accident, the Superintendent of Police reached the spot to inquire. Police took out the victims with the help of villagers. The deceased were residents of Murra of Derapur police station area and Shivrajpur police station area of ​​Kanpur city. The road accident happened at around 2 o'clock in the night.

Superintendent of Police BB GTS Murthy said that there were four children and two adults in the car. Fortunately, only two of the children could be saved by the villagers. The reason for the accident is said to be bad weather and rain.

The doctor declared the car driver Vikas, Khushboo, Prachi, Sanjay alias Sanju, Golu, Pawan and Prateek of Murra village dead. At the same time, Virat and his sister Vaishnavi were seriously injured. The Superintendent of Police said that the accident occurred when the car went out of control and went into the pond due to high speed and rain at night. 

(Reported by Deependra Singh)

