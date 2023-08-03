Telangana: 8 members of banned CPI-Maoist group arrested in Kothagudem

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Eight Maoist militia members were arrested in Telangana

Eight members of the banned CPI (Maoist) group were arrested by police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana. The arrested individuals were members of the Kanchala Rasapalli RPC Militia Committee of the Pamed Area Committee of the banned CPI-Maoist Party.

Arrested were working as militia members for CPI (Maoist)

Bhadrachalam ASP Paritosh Pankaj in a statement informed that the militia members were arrested during combing operation jointly carried out by Charla Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Tippapuram forest area in Cherla mandal in the district on Wednesday, police said.

The arrested members have been identified as Madakam Bhudra, Madakam Joga, Madvi Sanna, Madvi Bhima, Madvi Anda, Madivi Bhima, Kalma Dula, and Kalma Hadama. According to the official release, they have been working as militia members for the CPI (Maoist) party for the past two years.

Arrested Maoist planted 12 kg landmine to kill policemen

Bhadrachalam ASP said that arrested individuals along with other Maoist planted a 12 kg landmine beneath a BT road between Gorukonda and Chennapuram villages in Cherla mandal in July 2022 with the intention of killing policemen.

“The arrested individuals had participated in placing a 12 kg bomb on the BT road between Gorukonda and Chennapuram villages of Charla Mandal last July with the intention of killing policemen. The bomb was identified and neutralised by Charla Police, special party personnel of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, and 81Bn CRPF personnel on the 25th of last month,” he said.

He further said that “the banned CPI-Maoist Party has been harassing tribal people living in the border villages of Telangana-Chhattisgarh states by organising meetings in the name of Martyrs’ Weeks. The group has been threatening and imposing fines on those who do not attend these meetings.”

A case has been registered against the arrested individuals at Charla Police Station under various sections of the Explosive Substances Act, the UPA Act, and a few sections of the IPC.

(With agencies input)