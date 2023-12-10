Telangana CM Revanth Reddy visits KCR in Hyderabad hospital | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@REVANTH_ANUMULA Telangana CM Revanth Reddy meets KCR in Hyderabad hospital.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid a visit to a private hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday to check on former CM and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, who recently underwent hip replacement surgery following a fall.

KCR, aged 69, encountered the fall at his farmhouse in Hyderabad a few days after the Telangana Assembly election results. Following the incident, he was promptly moved to Yashoda Hospital in the city, where he underwent surgery. Medical reports suggest that the BRS leader will require a recovery period before resuming his official duties.

This visit by Congress leader Revanth Reddy offered a glimpse of political camaraderie amid the usual political discourse. During the visit, wishes for KCR's speedy recovery were exchanged, and a brief discussion ensued about the Chief Minister's health. Revanth Reddy expressed optimism for KCR's swift return to his responsibilities. This rare moment of well-wishing showcases a departure from the typical political interactions, highlighting the human side of political leaders during times of health challenges.