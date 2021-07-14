Crossloop GEN TWS earphones review: Stands out from the crowd

Follow us on Crossloop Gen TWS earphones come with a built-in speaker in the case.

The truly wireless earphones market has become crowded enough to a point where it is hard to find the ones that are unique. Crossloop took this opportunity to introduce its Crossloop Gen TWS earphones, which is more than what others offer. Alongside a set of earbuds, it also brings a small party trick to the table.

The Crossloop Gen comes with a built-in speaker so that you are not just limited to hearing the audio yourself via the TWS earbuds but you can also listen to it with your friends using the speaker that is built inside the charging case. Yes, we have seen multi-purpose TWS earbuds that also serve as a smartwatch or as a power bank but this is one of the very few of its kind.

Crossloop GEN TWS earphones offer a thin leather wrap on half of the lid of the case, at least in the Blue colour variant we had. Besides that, there is also the brighter Pine Wood Finish or the Teak Wood Finish available. In any case, other half of the lid is made out of the net material in order to make way for speaker output.

The TWS earbuds case also has a rubber pad stuck on the bottom that will help the case in not slipping when audio is being played through the built-in speaker.

As for the earbuds themselves, they sit quite comfortably in the ear. When compared to the Apple AirPods, they offer a stemless design but that adds a bit of bulk to the earbud itself. The earbuds come with 6mm audio drivers which Crossloop calls HD dynamic drivers.

The earbuds come with a stem-less design.

In terms of sound quality, they offer a great audio experience. The earbuds can get plenty loud and there is enough bass to enjoy all those Punjabi songs. Even the vocals were very clear. The earbuds even offered a great experience while watching movies or TV shows as dialogues were loud and clear.

The earbuds themselves can give you the continuous audio output of up to 4 hours on a single charge. Once you start charging them, you can extract another 14-15 hours to it before needing to charge the case again. When charging is needed, you will need a micro USB cable. This is quite a disappointment as most smartphones and accessories these days use USB Type-C.

It features a micro USB port.

As for the built-in speaker, it only works when you have placed both the earbuds inside. Unlike other TWS earbuds, the smartphone stays connected to the earbuds even after you put them in the case and close the lid. This will help you to use the built-in speaker on the case.

Honestly, it was quite shocking to see a loud and bassy output from the built-in speakers. Although they are not enough for parties, they should be sufficient if you are watching a movie on a phone or a laptop with your partner.

Should you buy the Crossloop GEN TWS earbuds?

Crossloop GEN is available on Amazon with a price tag of Rs. 1,999. At that price, it is a steal. These earbuds not only stand out in terms of features but also offer a premium quality case and a great audio output. They are definitely worth giving a shot if you are in the market looking for a pair of good TWS earbuds.