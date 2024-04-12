X will no longer allow its Premium subscribers to hide their blue checkmark

Follow us on Image Source : X X (Twitter)

X has again made some tweaks to its Premium subscription feature. The latest change affects how Premium subscribers are identified on the platform. As per the latest notification available on the platform, the option that allowed users to hide their X Premium checkmark is going away from the platform.

“The hide your checkmark feature of X Premium is going away soon,” said a notification on X.

This change came shortly after the Elon Musk-owned social media platform started adding blue checks to the accounts of people with more than 2,500 Premium followers. The change was meant to be a perk but critics including some former verified users were not pleased with the blue badge on their accounts.

Meanwhile, X has expanded its support for passkey logins to its app users globally. Currently, the passkey feature is only available for iPhone users. Initially introduced in the US in January this year, passkey support is now available for everyone worldwide.

The announcement of the feature was made through X Safety's X handle. "Update: Passkeys is now available as a login option for everyone globally on iOS! Try it out," X Safety wrote in an X post.

For those who are unfamiliar, Passkeys are more secure than passwords since they are not susceptible to phishing or social engineering schemes. Additionally, they are difficult to steal during login. When users set up a passkey login, they generate a pair of keys that serve as their digital authentication credentials. The service provider has access to only one of these keys and must pair it with the other key stored on the user's device to verify their identity. The user only needs to confirm that they are the one accessing their account through their biometric credentials or device passcode.

ALSO READ: X services are back to normal after a brief outage: Details here