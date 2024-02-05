Why are people wear Apple Vision Pro on streets, inside trains and more?

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Apple Vision Pro

Vision Pro, Apple's mixed reality (MR) headset has taken the internet by storm as people are wearing it on the streets, at the gym, inside the trains, during flights, and even while having lunch together.

YouTuber Casey Neistat’s Apple Vision Pro video was a wild ride where he wore the headset through the streets of New York City, onto the subway, and into the heart of Times Square.

He was even seen responding to a text message in the middle of the subway staircase. The sight of people wearing the Apple Vision Pro has sparked a wave of memes and humorous videos and made it a trending topic on X.

Amit Gupta, founder of Sudowrite, took to X to narrate his experience after he used it on a five-hour flight.

“Just boarded a 5-hour flight with Apple Vision Pro. Will I be brave enough to strap it to my face?” Gupta posted on X.

He listed pointers about his experience, like it is “nice to be able to use my MacBook keyboard with the display mostly closed, with drinks on my tray table. feels less crowded”.

“Nice to have this ‘private’ screen. No one peeking over my shoulder, the mirrored display looks a lot bigger in actual use than in this video,” he posted.

People were working as they walked on the streets, as well as having lunch together, while their Vision Pro headsets were on.

The Vision Pro boasts transformative spatial experiences, converting any space into a personal theatre for immersive entertainment, facilitating novel modes of collaboration, and content creation, and offering exhilarating gaming escapades.

The Vision Pro is equipped with ultra-high-resolution displays, surpassing the pixel density of a 4K TV for each eye, providing users with an unparalleled viewing experience akin to a 100-foot screen.

