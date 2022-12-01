WhatsApp rolls out a feature to search chats by date on the iOS beta

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned messaging platform has started to roll out a new feature for some beta testers using iOS, which gives users the ability to search messages via date.

The new feature will enable the users to easily jump to a certain date within a conversation, as per the report filed by WABetaInfo.Some beta testers can use this feature in their chats and groups, with the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.24.0.77 update.

How to use the search via date feature?

Users need to use the search feature in a conversation if they want to check whether the new feature has been rolled out to their accounts.

If a calendar icon shows up, it means the feature is enabled on your WhatsApp account. The feature will roll out to more users over the coming weeks, the report said.

Earlier this week, the messaging platform launched the 'forward media with caption' feature on iOS, which provides users with the ability to forward images, videos, GIFs and documents, with a caption.

After downloading the WhatsApp for iOS 22.23.77 update from the App Store, some users were able to access the new feature.

Additionally, if someone does not want to forward the caption, a dismiss button is provided to remove the caption from the image before forwarding the message.

Inputs from IANS

