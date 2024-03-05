WhatsApp introduces a third-party chat feature: How does it work?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp

WhatsApp is planning to add a new third-party messaging app support on the platform which offers users to get greater control over their messaging experience. With the new third-party messaging app support, the users will have the ability to choose to enable the feature. They could further select the choice of third-party apps they would like to connect with.

The move has been taken to align with the European Union's new Digital Markets Act, which mandates interoperability among messaging platforms.

Interoperability feature

The Interoperability Feature, which has been named "third-party chats," aims at enhancing communication within the EU region.

It lets WhatsApp users exchange messages with users on different platforms like Telegram and Signal without needing separate apps. This new feature is expected to foster greater connectivity across platforms.

Interface and functionality

A new interface page labelled "Third-party chats" is available in the developer build version 2.24.6.2. Then ew icon resembles a message icon with three circles- signifying the feature. Users could control the feature with options to turn it off and select specific apps for connectivity.

The feature adheres to DMA guidelines, and further offers granular control over data sharing and communication preferences. Users can further decide if they want to use the feature, its duration, and the apps which they wish to connect with.

These controls further empower the user to tailor their messaging experience as per their preferences.

When is the new feature released?

By the time of writing, the new feature’s release date is still unclear but it is expected to roll out exclusively within Europe in compliance with DMA regulations.

WhatsApp has been prioritizing user privacy and security, which will address concerns like end-to-end encryption and spam prevention.

The instant messaging platform has introduced the third-party chats feature which signifies a step towards greater interoperability among messaging platforms. The feature reflects the commitment of the platform to meeting the regulatory requirements and improving user experience in the evolving digital landscape.

