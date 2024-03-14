Vivo V30, V30 Pro go for sale in India: Check price, offers, availability

Follow us on Image Source : VIVO Vivo V30 series

Vivo recently launched its Vivo V30 series smartphones in India. Now, within one week of their launch, the smartphones are available for sale in the country. Vivo V30 series comprises Vivo V30 Pro and Vivo V30 and come in the mid-range segment. The V30 series smartphones boast impressive features such as a 120Hz AMOLED display, 50MP cameras with Aura light, and a large battery with 80W fast charging capabilities. The series offers a range of processors including Snapdragon and MediaTek, with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Here are all the details on price, offer and availability of these smartphones that you need to know.

Vivo V30 Pro, Vivo V30 India price and availability

Vivo V30 Pro comes in Andaman Blue and Classic Black colours while the Vivo V30 is available in Peacock Green, Andaman Blue, and Classic Black colours.

Vivo V30 Pro is priced at Rs 41,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and Rs 46,999 for the 12GB + 512GB variant while the Vivo V30 is priced at Rs 33,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 35,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. These smartphones are available for sale via Flipkart and at Vivo-authorized offline stores across India.

Interested buyers can avail a flat 10 percent discount with HDFC Bank and SBI Band card and up to Rs 4,000 additional exchange bonus. Offline buyers will get a 10 percent instant cashback and will receive a 40 percent discount on Vivo’s V-Shield, which provides screen damage protection.

Vivo V30 series specifications

The V30 Pro is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 4nm octa-core chipset coupled with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. Similarly, the V30 is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage. Both phones have a 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. They both run on Android 14 straight out of the box, with Funtouch OS 14 installed on top.

