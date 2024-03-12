Vivo T3 5G to launch in India soon: Here's everything we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : VIVO Vivo T3 5G

Vivo is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in India. The upcoming Vivo T3 5G smartphone will be a new addition to the company T series lineup in the country. Vivo has teased the upcoming smartphone via a post on X (formerly Twitter). In addition to this, it has created a dedicated microsite for the smartphone on Flipkart. Vivo is yet to announce the exact launch date of the smartphone but the company will reveal a few specifications on March 16 and March 18.

However, we have some information on the rear design of the smartphone via the dedicated microsite. In addition to this, its price range, key specifications, and renders have leaked online.

Vivo T3 5G India price and availability (expected)

As per a report by Appuals based on a post by an X user (@Sudhanshu1414), the upcoming Vivo T3 5G smartphone is likely to be offered in crystal flake and cosmic blue shades. The smartphone is expected to be available in two RAM and storage combinations: 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. It is likely to be priced around Rs 20,000 in India.

Vivo T3 5G specifications

The Vivo T3 5G is likely to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage.

It is expected to feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1800 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is likely to feature triple camera set up at the back, which could comprise of 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 lens with OIS support, a 2-megapixel bokeh lens and a flicker sensor. The smartphone is also likely to get a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The upcoming smartphone is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging. It is also likely to come with dual stereo speakers and IP54 rating for water and dust resistance.

