Thursday, March 07, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Vivo may launch Vivo X Fold 3, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro by March end: Report

Vivo may launch Vivo X Fold 3, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro by March end: Report

Vivo has not yet revealed the official release date of its upcoming foldable smartphones, the Vivo X Fold 3 and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. However, some leaked reports suggest that the launch event will take place later this month.

Om Gupta Written By: Om Gupta New Delhi Published on: March 07, 2024 18:21 IST
Vivo X Fold2
Image Source : VIVO Vivo X Fold2

Vivo may launch its next generation of clamshell smartphone soon. The company is yet to announce the launch date of its upcoming Vivo X Fold 3 and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro but some leaked reports suggest that the upcoming foldable smartphone will be unveiled later this month. In addition to this, renders of the Vivo X Fold 3 have leaked online, which suggest that the foldable smartphone will be available in black and white colour options. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, while the Vivo X Fold 3 is expected to use Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming  Vivo X Fold 3 and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. 

According to a post by tipster Panda is Bald (translated from Chinese) via Weibo, the company may unveil its Vivo X Fold 3 and Vivo X Fold 3 at a launch event on either March 26, 27, or 28. The company launched Vivo X Fold 2 in April last year and the suggested date is a month ahead of the schedule. 

In addition to this, another Chinese tipster who goes by the name Digital Chat Station alleged renders of the upcoming Vivo X Fold 3, which showed the device in black and white colour options. 

Vivo X Fold 3 and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro specifications (expected)

The Vivo X Fold 3 is expected to have a 6.53-inch LTPO cover display with a 1,172 x 2,748 pixels resolution. It will also have an 8.03-inch Samsung E7 LTPO AMOLED inner display with a 2,200x2,480 pixel resolution and 3,000 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone may be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, while the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is rumored to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. 
In terms of camera, the Vivo X Fold 3 is expected to have a triple rear camera with three 50-megapixel sensors and a 32-megapixel front camera. The smartphone is said to have a 5,700mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement