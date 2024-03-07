Vivo may launch Vivo X Fold 3, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro by March end: Report

Vivo may launch its next generation of clamshell smartphone soon. The company is yet to announce the launch date of its upcoming Vivo X Fold 3 and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro but some leaked reports suggest that the upcoming foldable smartphone will be unveiled later this month. In addition to this, renders of the Vivo X Fold 3 have leaked online, which suggest that the foldable smartphone will be available in black and white colour options. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, while the Vivo X Fold 3 is expected to use Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Vivo X Fold 3 and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro.
According to a post by tipster Panda is Bald (translated from Chinese) via Weibo, the company may unveil its Vivo X Fold 3 and Vivo X Fold 3 at a launch event on either March 26, 27, or 28. The company launched Vivo X Fold 2 in April last year and the suggested date is a month ahead of the schedule.