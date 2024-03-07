Vivo may launch Vivo X Fold 3, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro by March end: Report

Follow us on Image Source : VIVO Vivo X Fold2

Vivo may launch its next generation of clamshell smartphone soon. The company is yet to announce the launch date of its upcoming Vivo X Fold 3 and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro but some leaked reports suggest that the upcoming foldable smartphone will be unveiled later this month. In addition to this, renders of the Vivo X Fold 3 have leaked online, which suggest that the foldable smartphone will be available in black and white colour options. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, while the Vivo X Fold 3 is expected to use Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Vivo X Fold 3 and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro.

According to a post by tipster Panda is Bald (translated from Chinese) via Weibo, the company may unveil its Vivo X Fold 3 and Vivo X Fold 3 at a launch event on either March 26, 27, or 28. The company launched Vivo X Fold 2 in April last year and the suggested date is a month ahead of the schedule.

In addition to this, another Chinese tipster who goes by the name Digital Chat Station alleged renders of the upcoming Vivo X Fold 3, which showed the device in black and white colour options.

Vivo X Fold 3 and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro specifications (expected)

The Vivo X Fold 3 is expected to have a 6.53-inch LTPO cover display with a 1,172 x 2,748 pixels resolution. It will also have an 8.03-inch Samsung E7 LTPO AMOLED inner display with a 2,200x2,480 pixel resolution and 3,000 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone may be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, while the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is rumored to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

In terms of camera, the Vivo X Fold 3 is expected to have a triple rear camera with three 50-megapixel sensors and a 32-megapixel front camera. The smartphone is said to have a 5,700mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.