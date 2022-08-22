Vi to provide 40,000 job opportunities in Gujarat: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Vi Hiring in Gujarat

Vi, claimed to be India’s leading telecom operator has announced to facilitate access to around 40,000 job opportunities in Gujarat region, in partnership with Apna. These job openings will come in the last three months giving employment opportunities to the local Bharat youth, the company states.

Vi Jobs has integrated ‘Apna’, a job searching platform on the Vi App. This proposition offers free priority access to Vi customers ensuring that Vi users’ resumes appear in top searches. This helps Vi users get higher visibility prospects to recruiters and doubles the chance of an interview for a job.

In the last 3 months, over 12,000 employers uploaded varied job opportunities within Gujarat. Job seekers in Gujarat have been taking the benefit of the Vi- Apna partnership and applying for various hyperlocal jobs of their choice in Gujarat. Maximum applicants have been from Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara markets who have shown the highest interest in jobs in Sales & Marketing.

Other preferred jobs in Gujarat include:

Accounting & Finance

Software & Web Development

Back Office such as Peon

Delivery

Restaurant-related jobs such as Steward, Kitchen Help

BPO-related jobs such as Tele-calling, Telesales; Marketing Jobs such as Field Sales, Digital & Online Marketing

Business Development and more

Factors such as easier access to hyper-local opportunities, the option of working from home and flexible working hours are bringing more women into the economy. Also, around 30 per cent of the users in Gujarat are women who are actively applying for multiple jobs including positions of telecallers, back office, accountants, data entry operators etc. Work from home (WFH) has also emerged as a popular option amongst women in Gujarat who can now work and earn from the convenience of their homes. The monthly salary for the most applied jobs in Gujarat is in the range of Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 40,000.

Vi Jobs service is available for all Vi customers at no cost. The users can access Vi Jobs on the Vi App. Users can further download the Vi App from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

