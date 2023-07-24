Twitter unveils a fresh 'X' logo, bidding farewell to the iconic Blue Bird

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER LOGIN Twitter updates the iconic blue bird logo to the new X logo

In a surprising move, Twitter's iconic blue bird logo has been replaced by a new 'X' logo on the web version of the platform. The change was hinted by Twitter owner Elon Musk through a series of cryptic tweets on Sunday (23 July 2023). Musk's tweets suggested a departure from the Twitter brand, stating that gradually, all the birds would bid adieu. Following his tweets, the 'X' logo took over as the official symbol on the platform's web version, and even Twitter's official account was renamed to 'X' with a corresponding picture change. Musk shared an image of Twitter's headquarters with the new logo projected on it, further confirming the transformation.

Musk's company 'X.com' now directs users to 'twitter.com', and he expressed a liking for the letter 'X'. In response to questions from users, Musk hinted at further changes, indicating that terms like "retweet" might be rethought. He even initiated a poll asking if the platform's default colour should be changed to black.

When asked if users would be called "Xers", Musk cryptically replied, "We will have no name." He also confirmed that once the platform's name changes, a tweet will be referred to as "an X".

Meanwhile, Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino addressed the rebranding, describing X as the "future state of unlimited interactivity." She emphasized that X will focus on audio, video, messaging, and payments/banking, aiming to create a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Yaccarino highlighted that X has been taking shape over the past eight months with rapid feature launches.

The sudden rebranding reflects Musk's vision of transforming the platform into something beyond its current form. It remains to be seen how users will embrace the change and what new features and innovations X will bring to the global social media landscape.

Inputs from IANS

