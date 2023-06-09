Twitter offers a significant feature to Blue Subscribers: Now edit posts for up to 60 minutes

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Twitter Blue verification get a new feature to edit tweet

Since acquiring Twitter, Elon Musk has made several major changes to the microblogging platform. One of these changes was the introduction of a paid membership called "Blue" for Twitter. If you wish to obtain the coveted blue tick verification badge on Twitter, you will need to subscribe and make the necessary payment. The paid Blue membership also provides users with access to special features offered by Twitter. Now, Twitter has announced a new feature specifically for Blue tick holders.

Twitter has introduced a significant enhancement for its paid Blue members. Users with the blue tick verification badge can now edit any tweet for up to 60 minutes. Previously, users were only allowed to edit their posts within a 30-minute time limit. This editing feature has received a major upgrade from Twitter, enabling users to rectify any errors in their tweets for up to an hour.

ALSO READ: OnePlus Nord N30 5G launched with 108MP camera and 50W SuperVOOC fast charging

The edit feature was initially launched in October 2022. At that time, the time limit for editing tweets was only 30 minutes. However, Twitter has now doubled the editing time window in response to the demand from its users, who have been requesting an extension of the edit time limit for quite some time.

In terms of fees for the Blue tick verification in India, users will have to pay INR 900 monthly for the monthly plan. However, if you opt for the web platform, the payment will be INR 650 per month. It's important to note that payment alone does not guarantee the Blue tick verification; users also need to fulfil certain criteria set by Twitter.

ALSO READ Minecraft: Bedrock Edition now available on Chromebook

This new feature from Twitter provides greater flexibility and control to Blue tick holders, allowing them to make necessary corrections and improvements to their tweets within a more extended timeframe. It is expected to enhance the overall user experience and ensure that verified accounts can maintain accurate and up-to-date information on the platform.

Latest Technology News