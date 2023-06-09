OnePlus Nord N30 5G launched with 108MP camera and 50W SuperVOOC fast charging

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Nord N30 5G

OnePlus has recently introduced the OnePlus Nord N30 5G, marking its official debut. This new addition expands the Nord series of smartphones and is now available in the United States. Serving as the successor to the OnePlus Nord N20 5G, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G is equipped with a Qualcomm chipset and boasts a 5000 mAh battery. The smartphone features a full HD+ display and operates on the Android 13 operating system, positioning it as a mid-range offering from OnePlus.

Priced at $299.99, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G is available in a single variant offering 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It can be pre-ordered from the OnePlus US website and comes in the Chromatic Grey colour option. As an added bonus, customers who pre-order the smartphone will receive the OnePlus Nord Buds 2, which are valued at $59, for free. Shipping of the smartphone will commence on June 8. Additionally, OnePlus is offering a 10% student discount and one year of Google One cloud storage with the purchase of the smartphone.

OnePlus Nord N30 5G: Details

The OnePlus Nord N30 5G is equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and is coupled with 8GB of RAM. It provides 128GB of internal storage, expandable via a microSD card. The smartphone features a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. Notably, the device offers a refresh rate of 120Hz, providing a smooth and responsive user experience.

Running on the Android 13 operating system with OnePlus' customized OxygenOS 13 layer on top, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G features a triple rear camera setup. The rear camera setup includes a 108MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera to capture high-quality self-portraits.

The OnePlus Nord N30 5G comes with a robust 5000 mAh battery that supports 50W SuperVOOC fast charging, ensuring efficient and speedy charging capabilities.

