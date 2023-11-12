Sundar Pichai wishes Diwali, sharing top 'why' questions on the tradition

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Sundar Pichai

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet and Google has wished Diwali to the world with a post on his official Twitter page. The post has been shared to give the answers to the top questions being asked by people around the world in the context of Diwali. Questions like why we light diya, why we make rangoli, why India celebrates Diwali, why we do Lakshmi puja and more.

On X (Formerly known as Twitter) Pichai posted: "Happy Diwali to all who celebrate! We’re seeing lots of interest about Diwali traditions on Search, here are a few of the top trending “why” questions worldwide.”

In the post, he shared a GIF (which when clicked opens a new window), that shows a lamp with five numbers pointed around to represent the top five questions which are being asked by people across the world, related to Diwali.

Image Source : FILETop 'Why' for Diwali

On clicking the numbers, the questions are displayed accordingly.

He posted it on X because this was the top-searched question on the Google search engine. The top question was "Why Indians celebrate Diwali".

The other questions which people asked or searched on Google were:

"Why do we do rangoli on Diwali?”

"Why do we light lamps on Diwali?

"Why is Lakshmi puja done on Diwali"

"Why oil bath on Diwali"

Last month (in October 2023), Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually interacted with Sundar Pichai and discussed the plans of Google to participate in expanding the electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India.

Modi further appreciated Pichai for Google’s partnership with HP to manufacture Chromebooks in India. He further acknowledged Google’s 100 languages initiative and encouraged the effort to make AI tools available in the Indian languages as well.

PM Modi further encouraged Google to work on the AI tools for good governance.

ALSO READ Vijay Sales' comes with with 60% off on all the electronics and more: Details

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News