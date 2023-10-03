Spotify explores AI-generated playlists via user prompts in app code

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Spotify explores AI-generated playlists via user prompts in the app code

Spotify, the renowned music streaming platform, appears to be searching further into the realm of artificial intelligence (AI) by exploring the concept of generative AI playlists. This development comes on the heels of Spotify's successful introduction of an AI-powered DJ feature and its recent support for AI-translated podcasts.

References to these potential AI playlists and their creation through prompts were unearthed in the code of the Spotify app, according to reports from TechCrunch. Chris Messina, an experienced tech professional turned investor, shared screenshots of this code, which hinted at the existence of "AI playlists" and "playlists based on your prompts."

One plausible scenario for these AI-generated playlists is within the Blend genre, a feature that amalgamates the musical preferences of different users to create playlists that cater to everyone's tastes. While this theory holds promise, Spotify has refrained from confirming any specifics regarding these AI playlist plans.

A Spotify spokesperson responded to inquiries by stating, "At Spotify, we are constantly iterating and ideating to improve our product offering and offer value to users. But we don't comment on speculation around possible new features and do not have anything new to share at this time."

In the midst of these AI explorations, Spotify has introduced a new social feature called "Jam" on a global scale. This feature enables Premium subscribers to host personalized, real-time listening sessions for their friends and acquaintances.

With "Jam," Premium users can invite others to join a shared queue, creating a unique and synchronized listening experience for everyone involved. The feature simplifies the process of building a playlist collectively, enhancing the social aspect of music discovery on Spotify.

The global rollout of "Jam" allows Premium subscribers to initiate these shared listening sessions and invite anyone with a Spotify account to join in. By simply inviting friends or fellow music enthusiasts, "Jam" facilitates the collaborative creation of playlists, ensuring that everyone can contribute their favourite tracks to the queue for a more engaging and communal listening experience.

