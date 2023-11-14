Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG NEWSROOM Samsung launches ‘Gauss’ its own generative AI model

Samsung Electronics has showcased its latest updates for software and services, including its new generative artificial intelligence (AI) model, named Samsung Gauss. The AI tool was launched at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC), Seoul (South Korea), the annual tech conference. The new tool aims to enhance the work by facilitating tasks like composing emails, translating content and summarising documents.

The generative AI tool from Samsung comes in three sub-models:

Gauss Language

Gauss Code

Gauss Image

The company has planned to integrate the new generative AI tool to improve the consumer experience.

When will the user get access to Samsung Gauss?

The new AI model is said to be implemented in Samsung's upcoming tablets and smartphones, including the upcoming Galaxy S24.

In a keynote speech, Lee Joo-Hyung from Samsung Research's Global AI Center said, "Beyond simply understanding and generating language, Samsung Gauss will maximize user-device interaction, and provide a more intuitive and natural user experience.”

Hyung further added, "With this technology, we expect users to have a more convenient and personalized experience, and to do more creative things with our devices," he added.

Other products unleashed at the event

Samsung also displayed advanced customer experience improvements and research technologies, including data intelligence which is based on mobile Galaxy UI features, knowledge graphs, enhanced connectivity experiences for Tizen-based screen products and the evolution of the Tizen platform.

Topics like opportunities and threats of AI on software security and Samsung's open-source activities for technological innovation were also discussed during the two-day event.

The Samsung Developer Conference (SDC), first started in 2014. In an annual event, which brings thousands of developers, designers and content creators to discuss future technologies and services.

Samsung has unveiled the upcoming technologies and software visions at the event.

ALSO READ Amazon Layoff: 180 employees lost jobs in gaming division

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News