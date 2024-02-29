Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 to feature dual camera setup: Leaked renders surfaced

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Recently leaked renders have given a glimpse at the anticipated Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, as the images surfaced online. A tipster named Steve Hemmerstoffer who has been in collaboration with Smartprix, has shared some detailed images of the upcoming clamshell-style design of the foldable smartphone, which is expected to be the successor of the existing Galaxy Z Flip 5 later which got launched this year.

The leaked CAD renders showcase the smartphone in a Mint (Green) colour variant, which resembles the predecessor which was launched in 2023. With a foldable-flat design, the device will have a horizontally aligned dual camera setup too- which will be consistent with the predecessor's aesthetics.

The upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6 has been rumoured to sport a 3.4-inch cover screen with a 120Hz refresh rate- which is similar to the previous model. The device will feature a dual camera setup at the top left corner and the hinge has been designed closely which resembles those of the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Once the flap is opened, the handset will have a 6.7-inch inner screen with a faint crease which will be visible on the renders, which has been shared by the tipster. The leak further features the smartphone which will display unchanged looks- like the version that launched this year.

Reportedly, the foldable smartphone from Samsung is expected to be backed by a 4,000 mAh battery and will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset from Qualcomm. The device will further come with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The device will run on Android 14- which is further based on One UI 6.1 and will offer Galaxy AI features which was witnessed in the Galaxy S24 series which was launched earlier this year.

