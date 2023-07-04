Samsung Galaxy watches to ensure accurate health tracking on tattooed skin

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Watch5

Samsung Galaxy Watch's upcoming update is set to address a common issue faced by users with tattooed wrists. According to a Samsung Community moderator, the company's developers are actively working on improving wearing detection for individuals with tattoos on their wrists.

The update which is expected to be released in the second half of this year, seeks to resolve difficulties encountered by the BioActive sensor in accurately reading health and fitness data from tattooed wrists.

Reportedly, the current version of the BioActive sensor found in the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 has proven to be reliable and precise in measuring fitness activities and health data. However, it struggles when it comes to detecting whether the watch is being worn on a tattooed wrist. This is primarily due to the ink from tattoos, which can interfere with the sensor's functionality and lead it to mistakenly perceive that the watch is not being worn.

Consequently, features such as wearing detection may not operate effectively in such circumstances. Users with tattooed wrists may experience issues where the sensor fails to activate fitness and health tracking capabilities which results in inaccurate readings and data collection.

To address these concerns, the company is dedicating efforts to enhancing the wearing detection feature specifically for users with tattooed wrists. By refining the sensor's algorithms and optimizing its performance, the upcoming update aims to overcome the challenges posed by tattoos and ensure accurate detection of the watch being worn.

The company has also revealed its plans to introduce a new variant of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G later this month. According to a statement from the company, this smartphone is specifically designed to cater to young Galaxy fans, offering them a premium experience with top-of-the-line features.

