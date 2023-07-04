Now, TweetDeck too requires account verification: Know about Twitter's latest policy

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Twitter to require account verification for TweetDeck access

In a recent tweet, Twitter announced that users will soon need to have a verified account in order to access its popular social media management tool, TweetDeck. The change is scheduled to be implemented within 30 days, as stated by the company.

Previously, verification was not a requirement for using TweetDeck, which is widely used by businesses and news organizations to easily monitor content. The announcement came alongside news of an improved version of TweetDeck with additional features. However, it remains unclear whether Twitter will charge users for both the new and old versions of the tool. Twitter has not provided further details regarding this matter.

“All your saved searches, lists, and columns will carry over to the new TweetDeck. You’ll be prompted to import your columns when you load the application for the first time. TweetDeck now supports full composer functionality, Spaces, video docking, polls, and more. Teams functionality in TweetDeck is temporarily unavailable and will be restored in the coming weeks. In 30 days, users must be Verified to access TweetDeck,” the company mentioned in a tweet.

The introduction of potential charges for TweetDeck usage could potentially generate additional revenue for Twitter. The company has faced challenges in retaining advertising revenue since billionaire Elon Musk took ownership.

This development follows Musk's recent statement that both verified and unverified users would have limited access to the number of posts they can read per day. He aimed to address concerns related to data scraping and system manipulation. However, his announcement received significant backlash from Twitter users.

Individual users are required to pay $8 per month for account verification, while organizations are charged $1,000 per month.

Users of TweetDeck should take note of this upcoming change and prepare to undergo the verification process within the specified timeframe to avoid any disruptions in their access to the tool.

