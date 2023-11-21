Salesforce CEO offers jobs to OpenAI researchers quitting, Altman aims to return as CEO

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Sam Altman

Microsoft's Chairman and CEO, Satya Nadella, has hired Sam Altman to lead the company's advanced AI research. However, Nadella states that Altman could still return to OpenAI in some capacity. Nadella desires Altman and former OpenAI president Greg Brockman to have a positive situation, whether at OpenAI or elsewhere.

In an interview with CNBC, Nadella mentioned that Altman's return to OpenAI depends on decisions made by the OpenAI board, management, and employees. Altman and Brockman are reportedly willing to return to OpenAI if certain board members step aside.

Concerns and Possible Resignations at OpenAI

Over 500 OpenAI employees have reportedly threatened to resign and join Microsoft in response to Altman's move. Salesforce's CEO, Marc Benioff, offers jobs to OpenAI researchers facing immigration issues due to resignations.

Salesforce's Job Offers to OpenAI Researchers

Salesforce's CEO, Benioff, extends job offers to OpenAI researchers impacted by immigration issues. Salesforce commits $500 million to invest in generative AI startups, stating responsible AI development.

“Send me your CV directly to ceo@salesforce.com. Einstein is the most successful enterprise AI Platform completing 1 trillion predictive & generative transactions this week! Join our Trusted AI Enterprise Revolution,” the Salesforce CEO mentioned in a post on X.

In a post on X, Benioff said if Open AI now impacts your immigration on O1, H1B, or other visas, then Salesforce will match “full cash and equity OTE (open trade equity)” of those who quit OpenAI “to immediately join our Salesforce Einstein Trusted AI research team under Silvio Savarese”.

Microsoft's Perspective on OpenAI Governance

Nadella suggests that Microsoft wants to see changes in OpenAI's governance, including aspects of investor relations. Microsoft, having invested over $10 billion in OpenAI, currently does not hold a seat on OpenAI's board.

