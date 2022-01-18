Realme 9i to Launch Today through YouTube- All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: YOUTUBE realme 9i

Event to start at 12:30 PM IST

realme 9i will be the first smartphone running on Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor

Realme recently announced that they achieved the milestone by crossing 40 million shipments of their number series smartphones globally. Today, the company is set to introduce their latest addition - the realme 9i through an online event which will be broadcast today at 12:30 PM. Those who would be interested to watch the live event can connect to the YouTube page by typing ‘realme 9i | Launch Event’.

The new realme9i smartphone is claimed to be the ‘Ultimate Performer’ by the company which is packed with advanced features, in order to meet the demand of our young users. Also, the company stated that the new smartphone is the company’s first handset to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, a 6nm processor and supports a 33W Dart Charging solution.

Talking about the feature the realme 9i comes with a 6.60-inch display with 1080x2400 pixel resolution and runs on 6GB RAM and supports 128GB of storage which can be expanded further. Running on Android 11 OS, the new realme smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery.

On the camera front the new handset comes with triple rear shooters- 50-megapixel primary shooter, 2-megapixel secondary shooter with f/2.44 aperture and another 2-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the handset has a 16-megapixel camera in the front panel of the phone.

Realme 9i will be launched in Prism Black and Prism Blue colour variants and for connectivity concerns, the smartphone will support Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Type-C USB and GPS, to name a few.