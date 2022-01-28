PUBG New State Renamed to New State Mobile by Krafton, adds Lunar New Year Rewards for Players

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: KRAFTON New State Mobile

Krafton, the gaming company behind PUBG New State game has announced that they have renamed the game to ‘New State Mobile’. The South Korean publisher has confirmed that it has renamed the game in a tweet on Thursday.

Krafton revealed the new name of the most popular battle royale game for handsets which was launched in November 2021. Since the launch, the handset is racked up over 45 million downloads, according to a previous report.

While the developers of PUBG also offers a desktop version of the game, which became a free-to-play game recently, Krafton’s latest move on renaming the popular PUBG New State states that the game will remain a mobile-centric game only and is expected to stay the same in the upcoming times, not upgrading to PC and consoles enabled game.

Furthermore, Krafton has updated the game’s name on Facebook and Twitter accounts. In the tweet, game developing company mentions: “NEW STATE has always been a mobile-focused experience, and through the transformation to NEW STATE MOBILE, we are bringing this to the core.”

But At the time of writing this, the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store still has the old name as ‘PUBG: New State title’.

Krafton has recently added a new BR: Extreme Mode to the New State Mobile game where the game features 64 players and the gameplay will last for 20 minutes. Gamers will be dropped into the Troi map with a smoke grenade, a P1911 handgun, fully charged boost meters and 300 drone credits. Players must battle other players with speed matches which may grant double tier points.

Also, Krafton further announced a new set of Lunar New Year events where the game will reward the players till February 2. The first event will grant three BP Random Boxes to the players who log in to the game for at least four days in a row, and four Royale Chest Tickets to players who play BR: Extreme mode three times daily in four days a row. The second event will further grant three Frozen Wonderland Crate Tickets to players who play BR: Extreme 12 times before February 2, while gamers who will win ‘Chicken Dinner in BR: Extreme’ will get five Chicken Medals, as stated by the Krafton.