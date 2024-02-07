Microsoft pledges support to make India a global leader in AI: Satya Nadella

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Microsoft pledges support to make India a global leader in AI

As India embarks on its Artificial Intelligence (AI) journey, Microsoft pledges to help the country become self-reliant by fostering a skilled AI workforce and helping the user to further empower every sector and industry for transforming with artificial intelligence. It was Satya Nadella, the Chairman and CEO of Microsoft who publically declared his plans for the country.

During the address, Nadella announced that Microsoft will provide AI skilling opportunities to 2 million people in India by 2025, to help close skills gaps and strengthen India’s ability to thrive in the AI era.

"India is uniquely positioned to make the promise of AI a reality. We are committed to partnering broadly across the public and private sector to help close the nation's AI skills gap and create new opportunities throughout the country,” Nadella told the gathering.

Nadella highlighted how Microsoft Copilot, along with the company’s other AI solutions, is driving measurable productivity gains for people and organisations by helping them complete work faster and with superior quality.

Many organisations in India are already accelerating innovation using Copilot for Microsoft 365 and GitHub Copilot, like Axis Bank, Infosys, HCL Tech, LTIMindtree and others.

Microsoft said that organisations in India are seeing an average of USD 3.86 return for every US dollar spent on AI projects, and more than 150 organisations are already innovating with Azure OpenAI Service across industries such as agriculture, aviation, e-commerce, and fast-moving consumer goods.

Air India, the flag carrier airline, deployed a generative AI virtual agent called AI.g. It has successfully answered over half a million customer queries since its launch in March 2023 and manages over 6,000 queries a day in four languages.

With its fourth data centre region set to go live soon, and data centres in collaboration with Jio, Microsoft boasts more data centre regions than any other cloud provider in the country.

