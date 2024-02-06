HP launches new AI-enhanced laptops for hybrid working: Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE HP launches new AI-enhanced laptops for hybrid working

HP, a PC and printer major has unveiled new AI-enhanced 'Spectre x360' laptops in the Indian market. The company has unleashed two size variants- 14-inch and 16-inch in India, focusing majorly on the hybrid workers. The new Spectre x360 14-inch laptop will be available in Nightfall Black and Slate Blue colours and will be priced at Rs 1,64,999 onwards, while the 16-inch version will be available in Nightfall Black colour only, and at a price tag of Rs 1,79,999 onwards. The device will be available in the HP World stores, HP Online store, and at all leading retail counters.

According to the company, the Spectre laptops are HP's first consumer portfolio to have a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to seamlessly manage AI workloads.

Equipped with three engine machines, including CPU, GPU, and NPU and NVIDIA Studio with RTX 4050 GFX, the laptops offer advanced AI technology for faster video editing and more efficient productivity and content creation.

These laptops feature Intel Core Ultra 7 processors, ensuring they align seamlessly with the dynamic demands of users leading fast-paced hybrid lifestyles.

The new laptops are enabled with a 9 MP camera with hardware-enabled low-light adjustment for clear calls day or night. The portfolio also comes with a dedicated AI chip that delivers built-in security features, including walk away lock, wake-on approach, and privacy alerts to warn the users of snooping eyes.

In addition, the company mentioned that the 16:10 aspect ratio allows users to view more content, and the display can adjust from 48 to 120 Hz based on the type of content being viewed.

Inputs from IANS