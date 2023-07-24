Monday, July 24, 2023
     
Microsoft enhances phishing protection in Windows 11 with password copy-and-paste detection

Windows Enhanced Phishing Protection alerted the users to manually typed their Windows password on login pages and on the documents.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: July 24, 2023 16:57 IST
Image Source : WINDOWS Microsoft enhances phishing protection in Windows 11 with password copy-and-paste detection

Microsoft is taking cybersecurity to the next level with a new feature in Windows 11 Enhanced Phishing Protection. The latest update aims to safeguard users from potential threats by preventing the copy and paste of their Windows passwords into websites and documents.

Initially, Windows Enhanced Phishing Protection alerted users only when they manually typed their Windows password on login pages or documents. However, the recent Windows 11 Insider Dev build 23506 brings an improved phishing protection feature that can now detect suspicious password copy and paste actions.

To enable this advanced protection, users can navigate to Windows Security > App & browser control > Reputation-based protection > Phishing protection and select all three options.

Once activated, the feature will display a warning if users attempt to type or copy and paste their Windows logon password into untrusted website forms or documents, helping them avoid potential phishing attempts.

The Enhanced Phishing Protection was introduced with Windows 11 22H2, aimed at safeguarding both Windows and Active Directory domain credentials from being compromised by malicious actors.

In addition to the security upgrades, Microsoft has announced its plans to retire the Windows Mail and Calendar apps in 2024. Users will be encouraged to transition to the new Outlook app, which will become the default mailbox application for new Windows 11 devices starting in 2024. The Mail and Calendar apps will remain available for download via the Microsoft Store until the end of 2024.

By continuously improving security features and providing ample time for users to adapt to changes, Microsoft remains committed to offering a safer and more seamless user experience for Windows 11 users.

Inputs from IANS

 

