Lenovo launches Legion 9i gaming laptop with self-contained liquid cooling in India | Details

Follow us on Image Source : LENOVO Lenovo launches Legion 9i gaming laptop

Lenovo, a global technology brand has launched a 16-inch gaming laptop Legion 9i in India. The new laptop comes with a self-contained liquid-cooling system and a forged carbon A-cover. Legion 9i laptop has been launched at a starting price of Rs 449,990 and is available for purchase.

The AI-tuned laptop has been designed for gamers and creators, with heavy graphic workflow requirements.

Weighing 2.56 kg, the new Lenovo Legion 9i offers a 13th Gen Intel Core ‘i9-13980HX’ processor, up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, and 32GB of over-clocked 6400Mhz DDR5 Dual Channel RAM.

Ashish Sikka, Director, of Category and Strategy, Lenovo India said, “It is the first laptop in the Lenovo Legion ecosystem with an integrated liquid-cooling system boosted by Lenovo’s proprietary second-generation LA 2 AI chip.”

The display features variable refresh rates up to 165Hz, with vibrant DCI-P3 and sRGB colour fidelity with the pre-installed X-Rite software, tuned for both gamers and creators.

Furthermore, Tobii Horizon software provides gearless head tracking that gives players an extra level of immersion, and the huge 99.99Whr battery fuels longer gaming sessions.

With ‘Nahimic by SteelSeries 3D’, players can get an extra edge in games through immersive 3D audio.

Like other Legion and LOQ laptops, the Legion 9i also comes with Windows 11 as well as 3 months access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Legion Arena, said the company.

ALSO READ: OnePlus 12 price and sale details leaked ahead of January 23: All you need to know

Inputs from IANS