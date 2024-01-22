Monday, January 22, 2024
     
OnePlus 12 price and sale details leaked ahead of January 23: All you need to know

The OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R will officially be launched at the 'Smooth Beyond Belief' event and will be available for purchase via Amazon. The OnePlus 12 is priced at CNY 4,299 (which is around Rs. 50,700) for the base configuration in China.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: January 22, 2024 17:01 IST
Oneplus 12
Image Source : ONEPLUS One Plus 12 series

OnePlus has been gearing up for the official launch of the OnePlus 12 series, which is scheduled to launch on January 23 in India. The company will be unleashing two new smartphones along with the OnePlus 12R, at the 'Smooth Beyond Belief' event. As per the recent leaks, the company has shed light on the pricing details of the flagship device a day before its formal introduction.

Pricing details:

A tipster named Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has shared the leaked pricing details on X (formerly Twitter). Based on his leaks, the base variant of the upcoming smartphone will feature 12GB RAM and it is expected to be priced at Rs. 64,999. On the other hand, the 16GB RAM model will come with a price tag of Rs. 69,999. Both the handsets are anticipated to be available for sale which will start from January 30 onwards.

Features and specifications of the upcoming smartphones

The OnePlus 12, which was initially launched in China in December 2023, is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and it is backed by a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired SuperVOOC charging support. 

The handset runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14 and features a 6.82-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display.

India Tv - OnePlus

Image Source : ONEPLUSOnePlus

Camera details

It is said that the upcoming smartphones will feature a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera setup, which will feature a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-808 sensor equipped with optical image stabilization (OIS).

On the front, the device will have a 32-megapixel front shooter.

Sale and availability 

The OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R will officially be launched at the 'Smooth Beyond Belief' event and will be available for purchase via Amazon. The OnePlus 12 is priced at CNY 4,299 (which is around Rs. 50,700) for the base configuration in China and it will be available in three colour variants - Pale Green, Rock Black and White.

Overall, this is a speculation-based story and we will have to stay tuned for the official launch event which is scheduled for tomorrow- 23 January, 2024 - to get a comprehensive look at the OnePlus 12 series and what other devices will be launched from the company.

