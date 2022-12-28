Jio Down: Many users complained about the network- All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : JIO Jio

Jio has been unstable lately, as a number of network users have been reporting facing some issues with their devices.

As per the Downdetector, an online platform for reporting various apps, telecoms, website issues and more, there are more than 280 people from across the country who reported the network issue where they are facing weak signal or no signal at all.

Out of the analysis on Downdetecter, maximum users have reported the concern of weak signal, whereas, some have mentioned 'no signal' on their smartphones.

Users have been facing the network issue since morning, around 11 AM today. There has been no statement revealed related to the concern by the company.

