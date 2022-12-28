Wednesday, December 28, 2022
     
Jio Down: Many users complained about the network- All you need to know

Jio network has been reportedly down since morning, around 11 AM and a number of users have reported the network issue on Downdetector. Many users have complained about weak networks, whereas some have stated that they are not getting any network bar at all.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Updated on: December 28, 2022 13:15 IST
Jio
Image Source : JIO Jio

Jio has been unstable lately, as a number of network users have been reporting facing some issues with their devices.

As per the Downdetector,  an online platform for reporting various apps, telecoms, website issues and more, there are more than 280 people from across the country who reported the network issue where they are facing weak signal or no signal at all.

India Tv - Jio

Image Source : DOWNDETECTORJio

Out of the analysis on Downdetecter, maximum users have reported the concern of weak signal, whereas, some have mentioned 'no signal' on their smartphones.

Users have been facing the network issue since morning, around 11 AM today. There has been no statement revealed related to the concern by the company.

