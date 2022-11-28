Jio prepaid plan: Rs 719 vs Rs 749- Which offers the better value?

Follow us on Image Source : JIO Jio

Reliance Jio has been offering a number of prepaid plans which aim at benefitting the requirements of the network users. While all the prepaid plans from Jio have been offering unlimited data, SMS benefits, and high-speed internet, there are two specific plans which are among the most-used plans and is popular for their longer validity.

The plans I am talking about are Jio prepaid plans which are priced at Rs 719 and Rs 749.

What is common in both plans?

Both the Jio plans to support: Unlimited calling SMS benefits High-speed internet Come with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps

However, both the plans from the telecom service provider come with some differences, which helps in catering for the requirements of users. So, in the case are interested to purchase a longer validity plan and are confused about which plan to get on with, then here are some details to look at these two plans - Rs 719 and Rs 749 to look out for.

Jio Rs 719 plan

This prepaid plan offers-

84 days of validity, which is almost 2.5 months

Internet capacity of 2GB per day which makes it a total of 168 GB

Unlimited voice calling

100 SMS/day

Complimentary subscription to Jio apps like- JioCinema, JioCloud, JioTV and JioSecurity

Jio Rs 749 plan

This prepaid plan offers-

90 days of validity

Internet and mobile data of 2 GB per day, which makes it a total of 180 GB

Unlimited voice calling

100 SMS per day

Complimentary subscription to Jio Apps- JioCinema, JioCloud, JioTV and JioSecurity

As we know that both the plans stand under the budget of Rs 750 and offer unlimited calling, free SMS by up to 100/day and 2GB of mobile data.

So what is the major difference and which one, as per us, is a better plan to take up and why?

If we compare it on the pricing front, we think that Rs 749 prepaid plan is a better option to choose- the reason being a lot more data and just a plan with a difference of Rs 30 extra. The plan is valid for almost three months, whereas, the other plan is having a shorter span.

Hence, Rs 749 prepaid plan makes more sense and offers a lot more data, which costs around Rs 30 extra. But if you are stretching the limits then even the Rs 719 prepaid plan has almost the same offerings.

