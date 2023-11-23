Jio Air Fiber service reaches 41 cities, with 16 free OTT apps | How to use it

Follow us on Image Source : JIO Jio Air Fiber service reaches 41 cities

Reliance Jio, one of the biggest telecom network providers in the country, has announced the new ‘Jio Air Fiber’ during its AGM meeting this year. The company announced the launch of the new technology on Ganesh Chaturthi (19 September). and as the name suggests, this service from Jio will provide the users the connectivity without any use of wire.

It has been reported that the company has extended Jio AirFiber service to more than 250 cities and is working to connect more cities in the coming time. If you are willing to get the Jio Air Fiber connection, then the user could avail it for free.

Jio’s special plans

Jio Air Fiber is a good option for people living in places where cable fibre cannot provide access to the internet. In Jio Air Fiber, users will get the facility of internet speed of up to 1GBPS, so that they can do their high-speed internet work very easily. Jio Air Fiber consists of two units one unit is installed outside the house while the other unit is installed inside the house.

Jio has further said that it will help the users get the facility of True 5G internet speed without any cable. Talking about the speed, Jio claims to run faster than other broadband services which are offered by the company.

Jio Air Fiber- Install for free

To install Jio Air Fiber, you will have to pay Rs 1,000 as an installation charge, but you can get it for free.

In Jio Air Fiber plans, users will get a speed range from 30Mbps to 1Gbps. With this, users will get plans whose validity will range from monthly to a yearly basis. If you are willing to choose an annual plan with one installation, you will get a Jio Air Fiber connection for free.

Jio Air Fiber reaches 41 cities in UP

Jio Air Fiber service has reached 41 cities of UP (West). Users in the cities will be able to easily avail the high-speed internet service by up to 1GBPS.

Along with that, by taking a Jio Air Fiber connection, users will get free subscriptions to 16 OTT apps and more than 500 TV channels.

The cities of UP West where the Jio Air Fiber facility has started include Meerut, Etawah, Mathura, Hathras, Muzaffarnagar, Sambhal, Modinagar, Sikohabad, Firozabad, Rampur, Vrindavan, Chandausi, Tundla, Agra, Aligarh, Shahranpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Hapur, Hasanpur, Kasganj, Mainpuri and Faridpur.

