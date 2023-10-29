iQoo 12 Pro BMW M Motorsport Edition unveils the design before November 7 launch

Follow us on Image Source : IQOO iQoo 12 Pro BMW M Motorsport Edition's design before November 7

The iQoo 12 series is set to debut on November 7, and the lineup will comprise both base and pro models. While the processor details were previously confirmed, other aspects of these upcoming smartphones have been the subject of rumours in recent weeks.

iQoo 12 Pro BMW M Motorsport Edition: Design

An official from iQoo unveiled the design of the iQoo 12 Pro's BMW M Motorsport edition in a Weibo post. The phone's design features a white color scheme with subtle BMW-colored stripes (blue, black, and red) on the back panel's bottom left corner. Notably, the camera island includes an inscription claiming zoom capabilities of up to 100x. The triple rear camera setup is housed within a slightly raised rectangular module with rounded edges, and the LED flash unit is positioned vertically outside this camera island.

Camera Details and Specifications

Another Weibo post by the tipster Digital Chat Station revealed anticipated camera specifications for the iQoo 12 Pro. It is expected to be equipped with a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B sensor featuring a periscope telephoto lens that offers up to 3x optical zoom and a remarkable 100x digital zoom. Additionally, the phone is likely to incorporate a primary OmniVision OV50H sensor and a Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor with a 15mm ultrawide lens.

Processor and Display

The iQoo 12 series is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, providing high-performance processing capabilities. In terms of display, these smartphones are anticipated to feature Samsung E7 AMOLED screens with 2K resolution, promising exceptional gaming graphics that can support popular games at 144 frames per second, including PUBG Mobile, PUBG New State, Genshin Impact, and League of Legends Mobile.

Battery and Charging

The base iQoo 12 model is expected to feature a 4,880mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging. Meanwhile, the iQoo 12 Pro is likely to come with a larger 4,980mAh battery that supports 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

This eagerly awaited series is poised to bring a range of features and performance capabilities to cater to the needs of mobile enthusiasts and gamers alike. The official unveiling on November 7 will shed more light on the iQoo 12 and iQoo 12 Pro's full specifications and features.

