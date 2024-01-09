How to say goodbye to an Instagram group: Here's a step-by-step guide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

How to Leave a Group on Instagram: Whether you're using the Instagram app on your phone or the web version on your computer, leaving a group is a straightforward process. Let's break down the steps for both:

On the Mobile App

Open the Instagram app and tap the message icon in the top right corner. Find the group chat you want to leave and tap on it. Tap the group name or profile picture icon at the top. Scroll down and tap "Leave Chat." Confirm by tapping "Leave" in the pop-up.

On the Web Version

Visit Instagram.com and log in. Click the message icon in the top right corner. Find the group chat and click on it. Click the group name at the top. On the right side, click the "..." button next to the group name. Choose "Leave Group" from the dropdown menu. Confirm by clicking "Leave" in the pop-up.

Why Leave a Group?

Leaving a group chat can be useful when you want to stop receiving messages from it or if you no longer wish to be part of the conversation. Remember, the process is slightly different based on whether you're using Instagram on your phone or computer. So, follow these easy steps and manage your group chats hassle-free!

Key things to remember

Once you leave a group, you won't get messages from it, and past conversations will be inaccessible.

Leaving won't notify other members, maintaining your departure discreet.

If you created the group, leaving will delete it for everyone.

