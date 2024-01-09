Tuesday, January 09, 2024
     
Is Apple changing how developers describe AR and VR apps? DEETS inside

Apple's latest Xcode update brings guidelines for developers creating apps for the Vision Pro mixed reality headset. The emphasis is on avoiding traditional AR and VR terminology and instead embracing the concept of spatial computing when naming and describing these apps.

Vishal Upadhyay Written By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: January 09, 2024 17:03 IST
Image Source : FILE Representational Image

In the latest update for Xcode, Apple has advised developers not to use terms like AR (augmented reality) and VR (virtual reality) when describing their new apps for the recently announced Vision Pro mixed reality (MR) headset. This headset is set to launch in the US on February 2, and Apple has shared guidelines for developers on the Apple Developer website. 

Guidelines for Launching Vision Pro Apps

According to 9to5Mac, the tech giant has outlined various recommendations and requirements for developers looking to submit Vision Pro apps to the App Store. These guidelines cover aspects such as app testing, preparing screenshots, creating icons, and more.

Avoiding AR, VR, XR, or MR Terminology

Crucially, Apple has specifically asked developers to refrain from using terms like AR, VR, XR, or MR when naming or describing their apps. Instead, the tech giant suggests referring to these applications as "spatial computing apps."

"Refer to your app as a spatial computing app. Don’t describe your app experience as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), extended reality (XR), or mixed reality (MR)," Apple wrote.

Emphasis on Spatial Computing Apps

Reportedly, the emphasis is on portraying the app experience as spatial computing rather than using specific reality-related terms. Apple intends to have developers describe their apps as part of the broader category of spatial computing apps.

Apple Vision Pro Pricing and Availability

The Vision Pro headset will be available for pre-order starting January 19, with a price tag starting at $3,499 for the 256GB storage variant. Apple plans to make the headset accessible both online and at all US Apple Store locations.

