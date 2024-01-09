Tuesday, January 09, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Amazon vs Flipkart Republic Day Sales: Smartphones, laptops, and more - Who offers better?

Amazon vs Flipkart Republic Day Sales: Smartphones, laptops, and more - Who offers better?

Get ready for Republic Day sales on Flipkart and Amazon, starting January 14, with exciting discounts on popular smartphones like iPhone 15, Pixel 8, and more, along with lucrative deals on laptops and accessories.

Vishal Upadhyay Written By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: January 09, 2024 15:16 IST
amazon, flipkart, amazon republic day sale 2024, flipkart republic day sale 2024, online sales, tech
Image Source : INDIA TV Representational Image

Amazon vs Flipkart Republic Day Sales 2024: Exciting news for online shoppers! Flipkart and Amazon are gearing up for their Republic Day sales starting January 14. Flipkart's sale will run until January 19, offering exclusive deals and discounts. Plus, Flipkart Plus members get early access a day before the official start.

Flipkart Highlights: iPhones, Pixel 8, and More

Flipkart teased its upcoming sale, hinting at significant discounts on popular phones. While exact prices haven't been revealed, top deals include discounts on Apple devices like iPhone 15, Pixel 7a, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Motorola Edge 40 Neo, and many more. Keep an eye out for additional details as the sale approaches.

Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale

Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale, starting on January 14, promises great offers on laptops, smartphones, accessories, and more. Prime members enjoy early access. Expect a 10 per cent instant discount on SBI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions.

Amazon Deals to Look Out For: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23, and More

Amazon teased discounts on popular phones, including iPhone 13, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, Samsung Galaxy S23, and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. The sale also features upcoming launches like the Galaxy S24 series, OnePlus 12 series, iQOO Neo 9 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 series.

Comparison: Flipkart vs. Amazon Offers

Both platforms are set to deliver competitive deals. Flipkart teases discounts on the iPhone 15, while Amazon promises a reduced price on the iPhone 13. Keep an eye on specific phone models you're interested in to make the most of these sales.

Related Stories
E-retail market likely to cross $160 billion in India by 2028: Report

E-retail market likely to cross $160 billion in India by 2028: Report

Yearender 2023: Top 12 exclusive smartphone deals on Amazon you must not miss

Yearender 2023: Top 12 exclusive smartphone deals on Amazon you must not miss

Amazon Prime Lite price drop in India: What's new and how it benefits you?

Amazon Prime Lite price drop in India: What's new and how it benefits you?

iPhone 15 now available at a lower price on Amazon: Check latest price and offers

iPhone 15 now available at a lower price on Amazon: Check latest price and offers

Laptops and More: Additional Discounts 

Beyond smartphones, both sales offer up to 75 per cent off on laptops and up to 65 per cent off on smartwatches. Whether you're eyeing a new phone, laptop, or accessory, these Republic Day sales are a golden opportunity to snag great deals.

ALSO READ | How to find your parked car with Google Maps? Check this quick guide

ALSO READ | Moto G34 5G arrives with Snapdragon 695 in India: Here's all you need to know

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News