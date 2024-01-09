Amazon vs Flipkart Republic Day Sales: Smartphones, laptops, and more - Who offers better?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representational Image

Amazon vs Flipkart Republic Day Sales 2024: Exciting news for online shoppers! Flipkart and Amazon are gearing up for their Republic Day sales starting January 14. Flipkart's sale will run until January 19, offering exclusive deals and discounts. Plus, Flipkart Plus members get early access a day before the official start.

Flipkart Highlights: iPhones, Pixel 8, and More

Flipkart teased its upcoming sale, hinting at significant discounts on popular phones. While exact prices haven't been revealed, top deals include discounts on Apple devices like iPhone 15, Pixel 7a, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Motorola Edge 40 Neo, and many more. Keep an eye out for additional details as the sale approaches.

Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale

Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale, starting on January 14, promises great offers on laptops, smartphones, accessories, and more. Prime members enjoy early access. Expect a 10 per cent instant discount on SBI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions.

Amazon Deals to Look Out For: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23, and More

Amazon teased discounts on popular phones, including iPhone 13, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, Samsung Galaxy S23, and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. The sale also features upcoming launches like the Galaxy S24 series, OnePlus 12 series, iQOO Neo 9 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 series.

Comparison: Flipkart vs. Amazon Offers

Both platforms are set to deliver competitive deals. Flipkart teases discounts on the iPhone 15, while Amazon promises a reduced price on the iPhone 13. Keep an eye on specific phone models you're interested in to make the most of these sales.

Laptops and More: Additional Discounts

Beyond smartphones, both sales offer up to 75 per cent off on laptops and up to 65 per cent off on smartwatches. Whether you're eyeing a new phone, laptop, or accessory, these Republic Day sales are a golden opportunity to snag great deals.

