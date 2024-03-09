How to change home address in Google Maps: A step-by-step guide

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google Maps

Navigation is integral to daily life and if you travel a lot for work or any other purpose then Google Maps is a very essential tool for you. It is a very important tool for route planning and location tracking. The application allows its users to update their home addresses, which not only facilitates quicker direction retrieval but also enhances the user's overall experience with personalised recommendations. If you also want to update your home address on Google Maps, here is a step-by-step guide on how to change your home address in Google Maps.

A step-by-step guide on how to change home address in Google Maps

Via the Google Maps App:

Step 1: Launch the Google Maps app on your mobile device.

Step 2: Click on your profile picture or initials at the top right.

Step 3: Go to 'Settings' and select 'Edit home or work'.

Step 4: Press the three dots next to your current home address.

Step 5: Opt for 'Edit home' in the drop-down menu.

Step 6: You're presented with two choices:

- Type the new address in the search bar and pick the correct one from the suggestions.

- Select 'Choose on the map' and move the pin to the precise location.

Step 8: After selecting the new address, hit 'Done' to save the update.

Image Source : FILEGoogle Maps

Through Google Account Settings:

Step 1: Visit your Google Account settings via a web browser.

Step 2: Click on 'Personal info' from the menu on the left.

Step 3: In the 'Your addresses' section, click on 'Home'.

Step 4: Input your new home address.

Step 5: Confirm the update by clicking 'Save'.

Image Source : FILEGoogle Maps

