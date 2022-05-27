How to add a link to your Instagram Story?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Instagram Story

How to add a link to my Instagram story?

Instagram has added a feature where users can add a link in their story posts quite some time back, but still many find it difficult to use it. Though initially, it was certain users who were liable to use the function where the links showed up at the bottom as a swipe-up button.

Earlier, it was the users who use to have over 10,000+ users who had the privilege to swipe up and link stories on Instagram. Now, with the new update, Instagram has enabled the user to add links to any part of the story.

But if you still are confused about how to add links to your Instagram Stories, here we bring to you the guide to do the same.

First, open the story section and for that, you need to swipe right from the Instagram home page

You may either use a photo or a video to update your story

Once the photo or video is placed, you can swipe up to find the sticker tray with the ‘Link’ option written

Image Source : INDIA TVInstagram Story

Click on the Link option and there, place the URL which you would be interested to add in your story

Image Source : INDIA TV Instagram Stories

The link will be shown like any other sticker which you add to your story. The only difference is that, unlike other stickers, this link is clickable.

Image Source : INDIA TV Add link to instagram story

Once the sticker is clicked, it takes the user to the URL published