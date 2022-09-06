How to avail up to 21% discounts on iPhone 13?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Apple offer

With the iPhone 14 scheduled to launch tomorrow, Apple enthusiasts have started calculating their EMI options, selecting their credit card limits, and utilizing the various BNPL options available.

Though there has been a lot of excitement about the upcoming iPhone, the existing models are also becoming popular at this point in time. In order to give its customers the best deal possible, the 'Save Now Buy Later platform' named 'Multipl' has announced to offer of an additional 10% discount, over and above native offers, on all the Apple products purchased through the Maple website. Customers will also be able to take the advantage of an extra 5% discount on the new to-be-launched items in the Maple store. This entails savings of up to 21% on all Apple products, including the iPhone 13.

iPhone 13 Offer

This essentially means that the iPhone 13, with MRP of Rs 79,900, will be available at Rs. 62,910 for Multipl customers, a whopping 21% savings on iPhone 13, which makes it the cheapest in the market.

How to avail this offer?

To avail of this offer, customers must create a savings plan on the Multipl app. The offer will be valid for 3-12 months after the plan is created.

The interesting thing to note here is that the customers do not pay Rs 62,910 in one go at the point of sale. Instead, they pay in equal installments over 3-12 months.

Thus, the non-taxable annualized rate of benefits spread over 6 months is above 60%. Compare this with instant purchase deals that e-commerce players provide for full payment during purchase where either the payment happens with bank savings or a BNPL EMI option. In the case of bank savings, the annualized rate of return is 3%, whereas purchasing on credit runs the risk of interest penalties and charges of over 30%.

Multipl platform claims to ensure that they not only stay out of the debt cycle but that they also get the best iPhone deals. These deals are valid on the iPhone 13, 13 mini, Pro and Pro Max, iPhone SE, iPhone 12 and 12 Mini, as well as all other Apple products on the Maple website, which is a premium reseller of Apple in India.

