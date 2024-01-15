Honor unveils MagicBook X16 (2024) with 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU | Details

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON Honor unveils MagicBook X16 (2024) with 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU

Honor has recently introduced the new MagicBook X16 (2024) in the Indian market and the main highlight of the device is the processor. The device is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and it further shares most of its features with the 2023 version, maintaining a focus on performance and user experience. Priced at Rs. 44,990, the Honor MagicBook X16 (2024) is available in a single configuration with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage. The laptop is presented in a Space Grey colour and could be bought from an Amazon store.

Display

The laptop comes with a 16-inch full-HD Honor FullView anti-glare IPS display with TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification and Flicker-Free technology. The screen, surrounded by slim 4.4mm bezels, supports an e-book mode for a better reading experience.

Performance and storage:

Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 12450H processor and Intel UHD Graphics, the MagicBook X16 (2024) offers a seamless computing experience. It comes with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and a spacious 512GB PCIe Gen4 SSD storage. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home.

Battery

Equipped with a 42Wh battery, the laptop claims to deliver up to 9 hours of 1080p playback. Notably, the MagicBook X16 (2024) supports 65W fast charging, allowing a 45% charge in just 30 minutes.

Connectivity and more

Featuring a 720p webcam and two surround sound speakers, the laptop claims to ensure a comprehensive multimedia experience. The device includes two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a USB Type C port, an HDMI 2.1 port and a 3.5mm audio jack. It comes with an aluminium body and weighs 1.58kg.

Honor further continues to prioritize performance, fast charging capabilities and great display quality, in its MagicBook series.

ALSO READ: How to access the removed features of Google Assistant | Tips