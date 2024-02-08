Thursday, February 08, 2024
     
Grammarly lays off 230 workers as a part of restructuring

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: February 08, 2024 11:31 IST
Grammarly
Image Source : PIXABAY Grammarly

Grammarly, an AI-based writing assistant is reportedly laying off around 230 workers as a part of the restructuring and 82 of the affected workforce are in the US. The Ukraine-founded writing assistance and learning company said the job cuts were “necessary to prepare for an AI-focused future”.

Who was laid off from Grammarly?

As per the San Francisco Chronicle reports, the layoffs affected the head of brand design, head of human insights and 17 software engineers.

Around 37 workers would be laid off in Ukraine, where the company was founded in 2009.

The company said it will support impacted employees. Each member of the team from Ukraine will receive compensation for six months, as well as additional payments for health insurance and career coaching.

Sacked employees will be allowed to keep laptops and other equipment, issued by the company.

The company analyzed the organisational structure and current skills of the team with an overview of its future strategy, according to reports.

Grammarly reviews spelling, grammar, punctuation, clarity, engagement, and mistakes in English texts, detects plagiarism and suggests replacements for the identified errors.

Grammarly has offices in San Francisco, Kyiv, New York City, Vancouver and Berlin.

ALSO READ: How does Apple make its devices safe for families?

Inputs from IANS

