Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE TV Google TV brings 'personalised profiles' for users- Report

Google has announced it has started rolling out 'personalised profiles' for its users on Google TV, to make it more user friendly.

As per the reports, the new Google TV profiles will enable the users to enjoy their own personalised space with their Google Account.

In a blog post, Google stated: "We are excited to begin rolling out profiles on Google TV today."

It further added, "As you watch TV, your profile takes into account your interests and preferences to help you discover more of what's out there for you. And for the little ones, you can always set up a kids profile to help them access a fun collection of movies and shows under your guidance," it added.

The new feature will enable the users to create their own watchlist that it will allow them to save it for later as well.

"When a friend tips you off to a hot new show, you can always add it to your watchlist to save it for later, the company said.

"Each Google Account has its own watchlist, so your finds will show up right in your profile and stay separate from your other's lists in your household," it added.

In the new feature update, the user will also get the option to ask for recommendations by saying, "what should I watch?" or get help streamlining their day by saying "show me my day" as the profile of google is likely linked with their Google Assistant account.

The company said that profiles on Google TV will be rolling out to all users over the next few weeks.

(Inputs from IANS)