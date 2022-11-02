Wednesday, November 02, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Google to upgrade storage capacity from 15GB to 1TB: Know the benefits, eligibility, and more

Google to upgrade storage capacity from 15GB to 1TB: Know the benefits, eligibility, and more

Google has recently updated that they are rolling out an upgrade which will enable users to upgrade their storage space from 15GB to 1TB. The company is set to roll out the feature in the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Malaysia, and more.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: November 02, 2022 20:55 IST
Google
Image Source : PIXABAY Google

Google Workspace, formerly known as G Suite, has announced that they have been working on bringing some major upgrades to the platform including bumped-up free cloud storage of up to 1TB. Also, the platform will be bringing in advances in email personalization and further expanding its regional availability to more people across the world.

Google highlights in its blog post: “You can store over 100 file types in Drive, including PDFs, CAD files and images, and you can easily collaborate on and edit Microsoft Office files without converting them,”

Moreover, it further informs that Google Drive will now come with inbuilt protections against malware, spam and ransomware which ensures that the users are not exposed to any malware accidentally by clicking on a suspicious document.

Users with access to the Workspace account will soon be receiving an update of 1TB of secured cloud storage (currently they are using 15 GB of storage). Google has officially stated in the blog post that the user account will automatically be upgraded from 15 GB storage capacity to 1 TB.

Who will receive the update?

Every Google Workspace user will be eligible for free 1TB cloud storage. They do not have to do anything, and the upgrade will be rolled out and implemented automatically.

Also, it has been reported that Google is upgrading the platform by adding a new feature which will enable the user will be able to send multi-send emails feature. Users will get the ability to mail merge tags like @firstname- which will let every email recipient receive a unique email which could feel individually crafted for them. Users can also use the multi-send emails feature which can be unsubscribed at any point in time by using the unsubscribe link, which is currently there by default so recipients can opt-out of future messages.

What’s more?

Related Stories
Google fined Rs 1,337 crore by CCI for abusing dominant position in Android ecosystem

Google fined Rs 1,337 crore by CCI for abusing dominant position in Android ecosystem

Google adds new features in Gmail search to improvise user experience: Know more

Google adds new features in Gmail search to improvise user experience: Know more

Google says it will review CCI's Rs 1,337 crore penalty order: Know more

Google says it will review CCI's Rs 1,337 crore penalty order: Know more

Google Play Store Update: Apps with 20 million downloads got removed

Google Play Store Update: Apps with 20 million downloads got removed

Google slapped with second fine in India in less than a week, needs to pay Rs 936 crore - Details

Google slapped with second fine in India in less than a week, needs to pay Rs 936 crore - Details

Now check your Nest camera and doorbell feeds on web with Google Home- Know how

Now check your Nest camera and doorbell feeds on web with Google Home- Know how

Google is reviewing CCI's decision to evaluate next steps

Google is reviewing CCI's decision to evaluate next steps

Google bought an AI startup silently to build your Avatar: Know-more

Google bought an AI startup silently to build your Avatar: Know-more

Google Assistant to add new parental controls for kids: Know more

Google Assistant to add new parental controls for kids: Know more

It has been further reported that Google is expanding the availability of Workspace in a number of countries like the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Greece Argentina and Finland.

Google is further working on adding more features like:

  • Premium Meet
  • eSignatures in Google Docs
  • Appointment scheduling
  • Flexible layouts in Gmail

 

 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News