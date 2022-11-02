Google to upgrade storage capacity from 15GB to 1TB: Know the benefits, eligibility, and more

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Google

Google Workspace, formerly known as G Suite, has announced that they have been working on bringing some major upgrades to the platform including bumped-up free cloud storage of up to 1TB. Also, the platform will be bringing in advances in email personalization and further expanding its regional availability to more people across the world.

Google highlights in its blog post: “You can store over 100 file types in Drive, including PDFs, CAD files and images, and you can easily collaborate on and edit Microsoft Office files without converting them,”

Moreover, it further informs that Google Drive will now come with inbuilt protections against malware, spam and ransomware which ensures that the users are not exposed to any malware accidentally by clicking on a suspicious document.

Users with access to the Workspace account will soon be receiving an update of 1TB of secured cloud storage (currently they are using 15 GB of storage). Google has officially stated in the blog post that the user account will automatically be upgraded from 15 GB storage capacity to 1 TB.

Who will receive the update?

Every Google Workspace user will be eligible for free 1TB cloud storage. They do not have to do anything, and the upgrade will be rolled out and implemented automatically.

Also, it has been reported that Google is upgrading the platform by adding a new feature which will enable the user will be able to send multi-send emails feature. Users will get the ability to mail merge tags like @firstname- which will let every email recipient receive a unique email which could feel individually crafted for them. Users can also use the multi-send emails feature which can be unsubscribed at any point in time by using the unsubscribe link, which is currently there by default so recipients can opt-out of future messages.

What’s more?

It has been further reported that Google is expanding the availability of Workspace in a number of countries like the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Greece Argentina and Finland.

Google is further working on adding more features like:

Premium Meet

eSignatures in Google Docs

Appointment scheduling

Flexible layouts in Gmail

