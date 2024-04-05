Google reportedly planning to charge users for its generative AI-powered search feature

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google AI-enhanced search

Google is reportedly planning to bring its AI-enhanced search features under its paid subscription. As per a report by Financial Times, Google is considering charging for premium features on its generative AI-powered search engine. The shift could be due to the vast expense required to run the service and cover its costs.

The tech giant is looking at a variety of options, including incorporating AI-powered search features to its premium subscription services, which already provide access to its new Gemini AI assistant in Gmail and Docs, the report said.

The move would mark Google's first time in putting any of its core products behind a paywall, as it seeks to gain ground in the fast-moving AI space. Its traditional search engine would remain free of charge and ads would continue to appear alongside search results even for subscribers, the report added.

"We're not working on or considering an ad-free search experience. As we've done many times before, we'll continue to build new premium capabilities and services to enhance our subscription offerings across Google," the company told Reuters in an emailed statement.

Google is testing a search experience where its generative AI will provide a single answer to queries, similar to the conversational approach of ChatGPT and other competitors.

Competing AI search engines offer similar subscription plans. Perplexity, an AI-driven search engine, does not run advertisements but offers a $20 monthly "pro" plan that provides access to more powerful AI models and unlimited use.

On the other hand, some companies continue to offer their products at a loss. Microsoft's Bing provides free access to its AI features, but only if users are using the company's Edge browser. Arc, a browsing and search startup, offers its products for free to users and plans to generate revenue in the future by charging companies for business features.

