Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro specs leak: 120Hz display, IP68 rating and more

Google is all set to unveil its latest smartphones, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, alongside new wearables on October 4. Before this highly anticipated event, prominent tipster Evan Blass, known as @evleaks, revealed key specifications for the Pixel 8 series, providing smartphone enthusiasts with a sneak peek.

Both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are expected to run on Google's Tensor G3 SoC, representing a significant leap in processing power. They will also feature 10.5-megapixel selfie cameras, ensuring high-quality front-facing photos. Furthermore, both models will come with an IP68 water resistance rating, making them more durable.

In terms of display, the Pixel 8 is rumoured to boast a 6.2-inch Actua screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Pixel 8 Pro is expected to sport a slightly larger 6.7-inch Super Actua display, also with a 120Hz refresh rate. These screens promise a smooth and responsive user experience.

In the camera department, the Pixel 8 will feature a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with autofocus. It will also support up to 8x SuperRes zoom. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro will take it up a notch with a triple rear camera system, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel sensor equipped with an ultra-wide lens, and another 48-megapixel telephoto camera boasting 5x optical zoom. These cameras are sure to deliver stunning photography capabilities.

Both Pixel 8 models will come with impressive battery life, providing up to 24 hours on a single charge. They will feature in-display fingerprint sensors for secure authentication and will also support face unlock for added convenience. The Pixel 8 Pro is rumoured to include a thermometer, a handy feature for health monitoring.

As for durability, the Pixel 8 series will inherit the IP68 rating for dust and water resistance from their predecessors. This means they can withstand exposure to dust and water, making them suitable for various environments.

The Pixel 8 series launch event will take place on October 4 at 10:00 a.m. local time. In addition to the smartphones, Google's Pixel Watch 2 will also make its debut during the 'Made by Google' event. Smartphone enthusiasts and tech enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting these new offerings from Google.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News