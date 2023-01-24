Google Messages may soon let users make own profiles

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google Messages

Google is reportedly working on bringing a new feature to Google Messages, an instant messaging application, which will allow users to create their user profile on the platform.

ALSO READ: Apple's new patent reveals crack-resistant foldable display tech

A screenshot of the new profile page was shared by a Reddit user, but was discovered by Esper's Mishaal Rahman, said the report of SamMobile.

ALSO READ: Microsoft infuses billions of dollars in ChatGPT developer OpenAI

The profile page was discovered by navigating to the application's Settings menu and searching for profiles.

ALSO READ: ChatGPT's paid version is available for $42 per month for some early users: Know more

Currently, the page is not functional but once it becomes functional, users will be able to create their profile with a photo, name and email address.

The feature is likely to provide users with a visibility option to select who can view their profile -- Public, Contacts or Only You.

If users select privacy to 'Public', everyone will be able to see their profile, including those to whom they respond.

This profile page is currently under development. The company is also rolling out Google Messages' new delivery indicators to more beta users. While users will see a single circle indicator for sent messages, two circle indicators will be displayed side by side for delivered messages.

Also, the indicators will fill up after the text gets read, the report said

Latest Technology News