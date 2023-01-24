Tuesday, January 24, 2023
     
Google Messages may soon let users make own profiles

The new feature on Google Messages is likely to provide users with a visibility option to select who can view their profile- Contacts, Public or Only You. The profile page was discovered by navigating to the application's Settings menu and searching for profiles.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Saumya Nigam | Noida
Published on: January 24, 2023 14:23 IST
Google is reportedly working on bringing a new feature to Google Messages, an instant messaging application, which will allow users to create their user profile on the platform.

A screenshot of the new profile page was shared by a Reddit user, but was discovered by Esper's Mishaal Rahman, said the report of SamMobile.

The profile page was discovered by navigating to the application's Settings menu and searching for profiles.

Currently, the page is not functional but once it becomes functional, users will be able to create their profile with a photo, name and email address.

The feature is likely to provide users with a visibility option to select who can view their profile -- Public, Contacts or Only You.

If users select privacy to 'Public', everyone will be able to see their profile, including those to whom they respond.

This profile page is currently under development. The company is also rolling out Google Messages' new delivery indicators to more beta users. While users will see a single circle indicator for sent messages, two circle indicators will be displayed side by side for delivered messages.

Also, the indicators will fill up after the text gets read, the report said

